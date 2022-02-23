Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $34.37 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.86. The company has a market cap of $823.64 million, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

