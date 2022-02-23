Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of PLOW stock opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $34.37 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.86. The company has a market cap of $823.64 million, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.89.
Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.
Douglas Dynamics Company Profile
Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Douglas Dynamics (PLOW)
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.