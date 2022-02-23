DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Raine Capital LLC

Raine Capital LLC decreased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,218,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,525,289 shares during the period. DraftKings makes up approximately 28.1% of Raine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Raine Capital LLC owned about 2.76% of DraftKings worth $540,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1,007.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,384,000 after buying an additional 3,464,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,779 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,065 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,616 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in DraftKings by 6,609.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,972,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,005,000 after buying an additional 1,943,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DKNG stock traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, hitting $20.64. 1,144,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,584,738. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DKNG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CBRE Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

