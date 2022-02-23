DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $41.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.25.

Get DraftKings alerts:

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $189,342,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in DraftKings by 1,007.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,779 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.