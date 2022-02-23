DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CBRE Group began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.25.

DraftKings stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 40.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in DraftKings by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

