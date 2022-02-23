Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Raised to C$19.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

DREUF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.06.

DREUF stock opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $14.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

