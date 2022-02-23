DubaiCoin (DBIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.12 Million

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00025216 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015850 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004273 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001314 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.