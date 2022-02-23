Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

TSE:DPM opened at C$7.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 5.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.84.

In other news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 100,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$753,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 177,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,333,563. Insiders purchased a total of 263,000 shares of company stock worth $1,985,843 over the last quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

