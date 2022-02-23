E.W. Scripps (SSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SSP stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33. E.W. Scripps has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.
In other news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
About E.W. Scripps
The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on E.W. Scripps (SSP)
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.