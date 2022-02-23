E.W. Scripps (SSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SSP stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33. E.W. Scripps has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In other news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,047 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

