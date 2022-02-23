Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $971,000 Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,769 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 24,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,821,000 after buying an additional 248,792 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 31,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after buying an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 61.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 750,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,392,000 after acquiring an additional 286,725 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE THS traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $41.18. 725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THS. TheStreet lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

