Easterly Investment Partners LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Seaboard by 77.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 6.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Seaboard by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Seaboard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,675,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB traded down $19.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,670.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Seaboard Co. has a one year low of $3,110.00 and a one year high of $4,400.00. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.48%.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The company was founded by Otto Bresky in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, KS.

