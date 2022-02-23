Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 1,537.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ENR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.12. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $51.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

