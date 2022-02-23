Easterly Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 135,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,828 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,807,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,265,000 after buying an additional 2,674,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,199,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $314,678,000 after buying an additional 2,503,834 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after buying an additional 1,635,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,253,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,876 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Shares of NYSE AM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.33. 31,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,713,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 36.92%. The business had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

