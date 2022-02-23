Easterly Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 245,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after buying an additional 150,195 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Delek US by 38.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Delek US by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 887,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,064,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 923,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after buying an additional 242,175 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $296,091.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,003 shares of company stock worth $6,778,263. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Delek US stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,882. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.92. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $27.38.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

