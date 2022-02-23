Easterly Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PacWest Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 407.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 228,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 183,167 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,516,000. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 1,013,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,925,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PACW. Raymond James increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

PACW traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,010. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

