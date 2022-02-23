Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EML opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. Eastern has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $150.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Eastern alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

In other Eastern news, Director Frederick D. Disanto acquired 10,000 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EML. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,114,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern in the second quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 554,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 9.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 183,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern in the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.