Eaton Vance Management Acquires New Shares in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.08% of RedHill Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 75,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $118.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.75% and a negative return on equity of 361.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

