Eaton Vance Management Has $453,000 Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $168,594,000 after acquiring an additional 179,861 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 6.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,200,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,849,000 after acquiring an additional 72,606 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 8.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 628,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,595,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter worth $4,170,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter worth $3,524,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $99.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.75. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.55 and a 1 year high of $112.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.95.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

