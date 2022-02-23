Eaton Vance Management Purchases 337 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth $1,094,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 408,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 30,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,343,000 after purchasing an additional 293,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 225.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $49.79 and a one year high of $75.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average is $62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

