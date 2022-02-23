Eaton Vance Management Purchases 635 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the third quarter worth about $1,149,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the third quarter worth about $8,814,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the second quarter worth about $1,244,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the third quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $56.96 on Wednesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.18.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

