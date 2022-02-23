Eaton Vance Management Sells 6,530 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAMR opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average of $59.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

