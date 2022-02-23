eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

eBay has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect eBay to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,051,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,386,132. eBay has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,643 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of eBay by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,747 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $785,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

