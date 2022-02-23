eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EBAY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,288,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,327. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.89. eBay has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get eBay alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.