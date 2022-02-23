eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.01-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.43-2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$4.400 EPS.

eBay stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.59. 11,288,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,392,327. eBay has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.89.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut shares of eBay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.86.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of eBay by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,747 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

