Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,003,965,000 after purchasing an additional 172,681 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,043,000 after purchasing an additional 113,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,730,000 after purchasing an additional 358,020 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,522,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,583,000 after acquiring an additional 445,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total transaction of $1,212,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $2,126,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,672 shares of company stock worth $24,168,821 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.25. The firm has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Citigroup decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

