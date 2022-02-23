eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.050-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.72 million.eGain also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.63. 2,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.28 million, a PE ratio of 129.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78. eGain has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that eGain will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of eGain by 462.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

