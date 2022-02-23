Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.500-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.80 billion-$28.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.88 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.71.

LLY stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.31. 2,295,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,518. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,570 shares of company stock valued at $56,974,872. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

