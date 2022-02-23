Ellenbecker Investment Group Buys 7,107 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,378,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,871,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,755,000 after acquiring an additional 240,307 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,240,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,199,000 after acquiring an additional 149,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 526,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,773,088. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average is $50.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

