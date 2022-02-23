Ellenbecker Investment Group Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.4% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,033,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $39.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,963.99. 67,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,186,177. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,180.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,327.35. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,973 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,870. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.