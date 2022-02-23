Ellenbecker Investment Group Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,349,000 after purchasing an additional 623,775 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,441,000 after purchasing an additional 445,355 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,716,000 after purchasing an additional 403,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 395,862 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.13 on Wednesday, hitting $335.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,638,836. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $371.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.52. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.