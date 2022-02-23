Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Holdings Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,291 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.74% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $19,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 27.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

EBS stock opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $102.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.60.

EBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

