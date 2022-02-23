Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Holdings Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,291 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.74% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $19,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 27.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
EBS stock opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $102.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.60.
Emergent BioSolutions Profile
Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emergent BioSolutions (EBS)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).
Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.