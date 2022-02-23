ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Receives Sell Rating from Citigroup

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGGY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 51,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,987. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

