Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.53) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.82). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $30.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $49.21 EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENTA. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $65.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $102.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.17.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $1,167,711.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

