Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.72

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$29.72 and traded as high as C$32.87. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$32.60, with a volume of 973,057 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EDV shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,500.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$904.18.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.72.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.354 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total transaction of C$13,743,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,548,900.70.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

