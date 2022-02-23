Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Up 5.3%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 74,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,830,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.73.
The firm has a market capitalization of $753.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.97.
About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)
Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.
