Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Up 5.3%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 74,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,830,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $753.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,158 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 95,303 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 340.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 271,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

