Enerplus (ERF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Enerplus by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,585 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth $1,961,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,203,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after purchasing an additional 276,365 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

