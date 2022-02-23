EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,850. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $78.40 and a 12-month high of $117.63.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 1,036.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,476,000 after purchasing an additional 434,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in EnPro Industries by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in EnPro Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in EnPro Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.