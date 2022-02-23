Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) traded down 14.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 4,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 11,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32.
Ensurge Micropower ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TFECY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ensurge Micropower ASA (TFECY)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Ensurge Micropower ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensurge Micropower ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.