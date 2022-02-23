EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $84.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $153.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.25 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $536,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $698,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

