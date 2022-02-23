EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 54,876 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1,305.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,080 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,876 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $195.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.76 and a 200-day moving average of $259.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $193.52 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,359 shares of company stock worth $40,335,512 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

