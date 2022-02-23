EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 568.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,944,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 92.4% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 48.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $473.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $494.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.86. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $438.81 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

