EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,818 Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTF. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 71.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 64.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000.

Shares of PTF stock opened at $133.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.88. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $120.33 and a 52-week high of $186.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

