EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Lowered to $555.00 at Barclays

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

EPAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $824.00 to $776.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $662.00.

EPAM stock opened at $427.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $539.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $598.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $338.69 and a 1-year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,975 shares of company stock worth $44,098,432. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 7.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 198.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,442,000 after acquiring an additional 143,407 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

