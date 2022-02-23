Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Equifax by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 29.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 6.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,550,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.91.

Shares of EFX opened at $212.24 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.87 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.