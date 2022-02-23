Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Increased by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 155.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $852.24.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,075,286 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $683.54. 4,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,281. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $751.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $791.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 123.62, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 207.22%.

Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

