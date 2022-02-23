Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Royal Gold, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Royal Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.87. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

RGLD has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.02.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $118.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85. Royal Gold has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $129.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 469.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,253,000 after purchasing an additional 621,100 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,294,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,421,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,948,000 after buying an additional 212,328 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $18,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

