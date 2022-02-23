Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE ETRN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.29. 741,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,525,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.07. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 271,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 334,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 616,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.