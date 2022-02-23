Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.59.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Equity Residential stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.73. 1,096,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,661. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.75. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The business had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.08%.
Equity Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equity Residential (EQR)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.