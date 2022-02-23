Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.59.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,178 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 17.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,610,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,722,000 after purchasing an additional 193,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,029,000 after acquiring an additional 127,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.73. 1,096,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,661. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.75. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The business had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.08%.

Equity Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.