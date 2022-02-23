Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.89) earnings per share.

Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.20. 41,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.84. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 469,096 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 486,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 65,309 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 2,010.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 290,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 276,543 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 942.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 259,716 shares during the period.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

