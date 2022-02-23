Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.460-$13.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.240-$3.360 EPS.

Shares of ESS traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $313.79. 351,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,451. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $254.63 and a 12 month high of $359.49.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 111.32%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $353.53.

In related news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,829,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,077 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.