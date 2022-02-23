ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Stake Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MJ. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 71.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 284.6% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 334.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31.

